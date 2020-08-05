How to help Beirut explosion victims

National/World

At least 100 people are dead and 4,000 wounded following an explosion in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut. While it is still unclear what caused the explosion, the city is decimated with thousands of residents left homeless, a medical system strained and up to $5 billion worth of damage.

You can help raise funds for supplies and assistance so desperately needed by clicking the button below.

Several charities are on the ground providing medical care, shelter, supplies and other desperately needed services to help the city recover and rebuild. You can contribute by clicking here.