COVID-19 claims the life of a young mother and her unborn child

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/KAUT) — A young metro mother has lost her life to COVID-19.

KFOR first told Lizzy Torres’ story two weeks ago.

Lizzy was 29 and six months pregnant when she first contracted COVID-19. She died July 31.

“They told us she didn’t have more than 24 to 48 hours,” said Carmen Inscoe, Lizzy’s sister.

Lizzy died just weeks after her 30th birthday.

“It was just me and her. Me and her left and now it’s just me,” said Inscoe.

Lizzy’s family says she was perfectly healthy when she contracted the virus, so when she started having trouble breathing, she went straight to Integris Baptist, but was sent home.

“They sent her home twice. Knowing she was pregnant, knowing she couldn’t breathe, and they sent her home,” said Inscoe.

On Lizzy’s third visit to the hospital, she was sent to OU Medical, where she was admitted. Her unborn child died seven days after she was admitted. Lizzy was in a coma and didn’t ever know her baby boy died. She died 20 days later.

“We’re gonna bury them together,” said Inscoe.

Lizzy’s family believes if she had been treated sooner, she might not have died.

KFOR reached out to INTEGRIS, asking why she wasn’t admitted sooner.

A spokesperson responded, saying, “While privacy laws prohibit us from discussing particular patients, our physicians determine when to admit a person based on the presenting symptoms and the overall health of the person at the time of the ER visit. We feel for this family and for all of those who have been impacted by this pandemic.”

“I think if they would have treated her to begin with, like right away, this probably wouldn’t have happened,” said Inscoe.

Lizzy leaves behind two small children who depended on their mother for everything. Adrian is 13-years-old and Kimberly is seven-years-old.

“If anybody could help those kids, that’s what I would wish for. For somebody to help them so they can be okay, so they can have food, so they don’t have to worry about anything,” said Inscoe.

Lizzy’s family plans to celebrate her life Friday, Aug. 7.

