Business booms at hardware stores as storm clean-up continues

Waterbury, CT (WFSB) — Wednesday was a very busy day at hardware stores across the state as people clean up after the storm.

Tropical Storm Isaias swept through the state, and those strong winds took down lots of trees and power lines.

As people pick up the pieces following the storm, hardware stores like Schmidt’s and Serafine’s in Waterbury have been packed with customers.

Phones have been ringing off the hook since they opened at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

By noon, chainsaws were sold out. Bar and chain oil and batteries used for flashlights flew off of shelves.

“Hopefully our order the warehouse will have a lot of supplies that we need because our warehouses are out of a lot of stuff also,” said Dwayne Preston, nightside manager of Schmidt’s and Serafine’s.

Generators were even hard to come by.

Kevin Yearsley, of Plymouth, said he lost power during other storms and decided it was time to invest in a generator so he doesn’t have to worry about losing power again in the future.

“Just a small one, I’ll put it in the basement whenever I need it. Winter is coming, probably going to need it in the winter,” he said.

The manager also said business has been booming at a lot of hardware stores as more people are staying at home during the pandemic, and are taking on a lot of house projects.

