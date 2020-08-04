‘We have nothing left’

National/World

When an explosion tore through the Lebanese capital on Tuesday afternoon, it wreaked havoc on nearly all of Beirut's quarters.

Buildings as far away as 10 kilometers from the site of the explosion were damaged. Shards of glass filled the thoroughfares, and street lights were extinguished by its force.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 2,750 wounded, the health minister said, and the city's residents rushed to hospitals to donate blood.

"I was on the veranda when the entire neighborhood shook left and right," Bane Fakih, a filmmaker who lives on the western tip of the city, told CNN. "It was very intense. I've never felt fear like this."

Sirens screamed as ambulances rushed to collect the injured, many of whom were climbing out of the rubble of their homes.

The blast at Beirut's port formed a mushroom cloud and could be heard in the city's furthest outskirts. A giant red cloud hung over the capital as the city's residents -- around four million people -- began to uncover the scale of the damage to their houses, sought treatment for their wounds and frantically called their loved ones to see if they were safe.

"Beirut port is totally destroyed," eyewitness Bachar Ghattas told CNN, describing the unfolding scene as something akin to "an apocalypse."

"It is very, very frightening what is happening right now and people are freaking out," he said. "The emergency services are overwhelmed."

The source of the blast is not yet known. Lebanon's chief of General Security, Abbas Ibrahim, said it was too early to tell, but initial reports by the state run news agency said it was an "accident."

The harrowing scenes come after nearly a year of economic and political turmoil that has plunged Lebanon into uncertainty and, according to many experts, brought it to the brink of collapse. Poverty soared to over 50% and scenes of people scavenging garbage dumps for basic necessities have become commonplace.

Young people who just months ago staged a popular uprising against the country's political class, widely accused of corruption, desperately searched for a silver lining.

"I've never seen Beirut like this before. Beirut today looks like our hearts," said activist Maya Ammar. "We have nothing left. Just when we thought it couldn't get worse, it did."

"My family and my loved ones are asking me to go back home because they don't want me to breathe any toxins ... but I can't go back home. I have friends who have lost their homes," she added. "Their homes were completely destroyed. I have to go and help them."