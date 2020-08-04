Organizers of a ‘Back the Blue’ rally present gift cards, posters and letters to officers

National/World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — Organizers from a local ‘Back the Blue’ rally gave back to local law enforcement officers on Monday.

They presented letters, posters and $1,500 in gift cards to local officers. The gifts were collected by participants in the rally which took place on Aug. 1 in Buncombe County.

Organizers say they were concerned about the morale of officers.

“Let the police officers know that protect and serve us every day that their community loves them and there are so many people in the community that feel the same way,” organizer Ed Brown explained.

They noted that the rally wasn’t political. They say it was just meant to honor Asheville police, Buncombe County deputies and state troopers.

