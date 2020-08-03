‘A Kids Play About Racism’ aims to start difficult conversation, early

National/World

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — “A Kids Play About Racism” is just that, and more. Honolulu’s Theatre for Youth joined a groundbreaking collaboration with 37 other troupes to showcase a piece that makes a difficult and serious topic, understandable for young audiences.

The entire team is black or multiracial, with cast and crew members ranging from Hawai’i all the way to New York. Actor Moses Goods is representing the Aloha State and said, even though we may seem isolated from the strife going on in the rest of the country, it’s still a meaningful conversation that needs to happen early, especially as kids begin to shape their worldview.

“This is the time to do it. To talk about it when they’re young so that they have an understanding of what racism is and they can identify it when they see it, when it’s around them, and when they’re a part of it,” said Goods.

Goods was raised in Upcountry Maui and reflects on his upbringing as a guide on how to better educate the younger generation. He explains, “Hawai’i has always celebrated its diversity. We’re a melting pot – we have such a richness in terms of the people who are here, but the danger in that… is to think that we do not have racism because that’s not true. I’ve experienced it myself.”

Goods is half-Black, half-Hawaiian, and recounts how he and his sisters were typically the only Black children in the classroom. They didn’t have anyone to talk to when problems arose with other students, and kids may not have even realized how they were making their peers feel isolated. “As diverse as Hawai’i is, when new cultures come in there’s not always inclusivity,” Goods explains. “For me, as a Black person, I found that the people around me were being educated by what they were seeing on TV – the stereotypes and the things they think they knew. One thing about this play is it encourages people to embrace each other and understand what it means to be different.”

Even though racism is a heavy topic, the play is designed to be visually engaging and appealing to kids, with language that they can understand, and presented with an element of fun.

“I just want people to watch it, have fun, and enjoy it. Don’t be scared of it. Even though it’s about racism, it’s a very family-friendly piece that you want to watch with your family, and you want to talk about it,” Goods said. “Everyone can always do better to make things even richer, even more inclusive, and have even more empathy for each other.”

The play had its virtual premiere this afternoon. It was followed by a live-talkback with cast members to help parents and kids continue the conversation and address any feelings or questions they had afterward. More educational materials offered online help extend the experience and enhance age-appropriate engagement.

The play is a theatrical adaptation of Jelani Memory’s A Kids Book About Racism. Goods describes it as a cross between a typical stage play and a Zoom call. The editors and creative team used post-production magic to make it appear seamless. He says one positive thing to come out of the pandemic is the ability to adapt and connect with artists from around the country and still perform together. They hope one day when the coronavirus crisis dies down – they can all get together and create theatre in-person, together.

