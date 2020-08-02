Reward offered for information on who put ‘Trump 2020’ sticker on bear

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — A local group of activists is outraged after a black bear was recently seen in Asheville with a political sticker on its collar.

“Help Asheville Bears” (HAB) is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can find out who put a ‘Trump 2020’ sticker on the bear’s collar.

Sheila Chapman tells News 13 the black bear wandered onto her front porch in North Asheville on July 31 when she noticed something colorful on its collar.

She says bear sightings have become pretty common in her area, but she grabbed her phone to take pictures of the sticker.

“We have so many places in this world to put stickers and express our political views,” Chapman says. “Using a wild animal for that is cruel and inhuman. It’s not OK.”

After spotting it, she reached out to HAB. A spokesperson for the organization says this is not the first time a bear was spotted in Asheville with a political sticker on its caller.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.