BMX Riders across the south make their way to Shreveport, LA

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — BMX is back in Shreveport this weekend.

Riders from Shreveport and other states in the south will be at Cargill BMX Park competing in different races.

Saturday the event started with a “Race for Life” to raise money for Leukemia.

Track operator, Craton Cochran, says the event could not have been done if it wasn’t for the assistance of volunteers and sponsors.

“Every single thing that goes into this track is a volunteer and all of the heart and soul of the parents and riders that frequently come to Cargill Park,” Cochran said.

Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission worked with Caddo Paint to get the Park painted.

Canes and Triple-A Fence also assisted in helping make the weekend event successful.

Track volunteer and parent Bronwyn Sanders believes this weekend BMX event will help bring revenue into Shreveport-Bossier.

“We have families coming from all over, they are going to be staying at a hotel, they are going to be eating out at restaurants tonight,” Sanders said.

The event is also seen as a way to get kids out socially and provide mentorship.

“These older kids take these younger kids under their wings,” Kay Ferguson said. “The adult riders all been great role models for my son and I appreciate that a lot.”

The events will continue Sunday be from 8 am till 6 pm at Cargill Park.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.