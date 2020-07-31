Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 12:47 pm

MPD: 17-year-old killed, 2 injured after crashing car during police chase

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A police chase and crash of a stolen car in Milwaukee early Thursday morning left a 17-year-old boy dead and two other teenagers injured.

It happened around 2 a.m. July 30 near 27th and Townsend.

Police say they tried to pull over a stolen car that was involved in an armed robbery, but the driver refused to pull over.

The 17-year-old driver crashed into a pole and later died at a hospital.

Two passengers, a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, had minor injuries.

Charges are expected in the next few days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply