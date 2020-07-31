Man arrested after making scene about refusing to wear mask

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WISN) — Waukesha police arrested a West Allis man who they say refused to wear a mask and damaged a display inside Woodman’s last week.

According to the police report, a store manager told officers that Daniel Suchorski became loud, disorderly and vulgar inside the store after refusing to put on a mask or buy one.

He purposely knocked over a candy bar display while walking out, the report says.

Suchorski expressed regret on the way to the police station.

“I mean, I get it. It was my choices. You know? Just makes you wish you could take back time. Pay for a dumb $2 mask instead of…”

Police ticketed Suchorski for disorderly conduct.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.