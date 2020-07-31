Hong Kong postpones legislative elections over coronavirus fears

National/World

Hong Kong will postpone legislative elections due to be held in September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the city’s leader said Friday.

In a news conference, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the move to postpone the Legislative Council elections, slated for September 6, was the most difficult decision she had made in the last seven months. She added that she had the support of the Chinese central government in making this decision.

Lam said the delay was needed to protect public health and guarantee fairness in the election.

Infections from the virus have quickly risen in recent weeks, after falling to zero daily transmissions in June, and health officials have warned of a potential crisis if it is not brought under control.

But pro-democracy figures had greeted news of a possible delay to the key polls with dismay, accusing the government of wanting to avoid a potential loss following China’s imposition of a new national security law on the city, banning secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

This story is breaking news. More to follow…