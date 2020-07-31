COVID -19 is not keeping local actors from doing what they love

National/World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — It is a big weekend for young actors in northwest Louisiana. While stages went dark back in March due to COVID-19, one local group is set to perform virtually.

Actors at Shreveport Little Theatre will be presenting “Super Happy Awesome News,” a virtual musical this weekend, July 31-August 2. Since they are not allowed to perform at the actual theatre, the young actors submitted their parts via Zoom, and director Laura Beeman Nugent edited them together.

If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, they are $20 per household and can be bought at the Shreveport Little Theatre online ticket page.

