Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 12:48 pm

63-year-old woman fatally shot near 76th and Brown Deer Road

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A 63-year-old woman was killed Thursday, July 30, and the suspect has turned himself in.

Police are investigating a shooting in a subdivision near 76th and Brown Deer Road. They say it happened around 4:11 p.m.

Officers say it is related to domestic violence, and a 42-year-old man is in police custody.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply