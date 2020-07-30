Skip to Content
University of Hawai’i identifies woman who died after being stabbed as ‘stellar’ graduate student

    HI (KITV) — The University of Hawai’i identified on Wednesday the woman stabbed to death by her boyfriend over the weekend as 31-year-old Mary Guo.

Guo was a graduate student in the Doctor of Nursing Practice program, described as stellar student and rising star in Hawaii’s healthcare community.

The school plans to establish a scholarship fund in her name.

Earlier on Wednesday 35-year-old Dustin Saluda plead not guilty to second degree murder.

Saluda is accused of stabbing and killing Mary Guo in their Makiki apartment.

Bail is set at $1 million and Saluda’s next court date is scheduled for Friday.

