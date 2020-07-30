Skip to Content
National/World
By
New
Published 11:33 am

Truck filled with chickens overturns on NC 268 in Surry County

Click here for updates on this story

    SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A truck loaded with chickens ran off the road in Surry County, according to Surry County EMS.

The incident began at about 6:55 a.m. Thursday, according to N.C. Department of Transportation.

The truck reportedly ran off of N.C. 268 near Copeland School Road.

The driver was taken to a hospital.

No word on if the chickens were injuries.

N.C. 268 is expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply