Truck filled with chickens overturns on NC 268 in Surry County

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A truck loaded with chickens ran off the road in Surry County, according to Surry County EMS.

The incident began at about 6:55 a.m. Thursday, according to N.C. Department of Transportation.

The truck reportedly ran off of N.C. 268 near Copeland School Road.

The driver was taken to a hospital.

No word on if the chickens were injuries.

N.C. 268 is expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.