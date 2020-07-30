Skip to Content
Third Iowa inmate death attributed to COVID-19, Iowa Department of Corrections says

    IOWA CITY, Iowa (WQAD) — Timothy Louis McGhee Jr. was pronounced dead, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions, Monday night at the University of Iowa Hospital.

McGhee was 48-years-old at the time of his death.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner has conducted their review; an autopsy will not be performed.

His passing marks the third death of an Iowa inmate likely related to COVID-19.

McGhee was serving a 15-year sentence for the three convictions of Theft 2nd Degree from Linn County.

His sentence began on October 31, 2018.

