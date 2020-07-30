Man Who Fired Shot At Vehicle On I-495 In Montgomery County Arrested, Police Say
Click here for updates on this story
SILVER SPRING, MD (WJZ) — Police have arrested the man they said fired a shot at another vehicle on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County earlier this week.
Maryland State Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Michael Andre Holmes of Annapolis.
Police arrested Holmes at his home Wednesday morning. He’s charged with first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
According to police, Holmes fired at least one shot at another vehicle on Interstate 495 near Silver Spring around 3 p.m. on Monday. The victim was not hurt.
A Montgomery County police officer pulled Holmes over minutes later for driving erratically. While the officer was stopped, a witness drove up and told them Holmes had shot at another vehicle. Holmes then fled the scene, officials said.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments