Published 12:11 pm

Man Who Fired Shot At Vehicle On I-495 In Montgomery County Arrested, Police Say

     SILVER SPRING, MD (WJZ) — Police have arrested the man they said fired a shot at another vehicle on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County earlier this week.

Maryland State Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Michael Andre Holmes of Annapolis.

Police arrested Holmes at his home Wednesday morning. He’s charged with first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

According to police, Holmes fired at least one shot at another vehicle on Interstate 495 near Silver Spring around 3 p.m. on Monday. The victim was not hurt.

A Montgomery County police officer pulled Holmes over minutes later for driving erratically. While the officer was stopped, a witness drove up and told them Holmes had shot at another vehicle. Holmes then fled the scene, officials said.

