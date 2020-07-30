Man catches COVID-19 after bar hopping in Honolulu

National/World

HONOLULU, HI (KITV) — The Department of Health (DOH) is still trying to identify everyone connected to COVID-19 clusters at two bars in Honolulu.

Tuesday, KITV4 spoke with a man who tested positive for the coronavirus after going to both locations — Brix and Bones and Arena 808 Sports Lounge — during a weekend of bar hopping.

He asked to not show his face because he feels bars are safe, and wants to go back after his recovery.

“There was masks on entry on most of the bars, taking temperatures. There was social distancing, it is not like there is a heck of a lot of people going to bars anyway,” the man who contracted the virus said.

He says his symptoms were mild — a sore throat and a slight cough — and he’s scheduled to be released from quarantine on Friday.

