Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 6:59 am

Dogs deliver tail wags and smiles during ‘Doggie Parade’ at JeffCo senior living home

Click here for updates on this story

    JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO (KDVR) — Four-legged volunteers from Canine Partners of The Rockies showed up at Morningstar Senior Living facility Wednesday morning and spread a little joy with a “Doggie Parade.”

Many residents at senior facilities aren’t able to get out of the building or even their rooms, so the dogs and their handlers from Canine Partners provided a way to connect to the community with some pet therapy.

The Canine Partners of the Rockies is also holding a fundraiser, Tails on Trails, a nine-day virtual event encouraging Coloradans to get out and do good deeds with their dogs.

The event runs from Aug. 1-9, in conjunction with Assistance Dog (service dogs) week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply