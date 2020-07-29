Mobile’s fire chief retiring after 29 years of service

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Mobile Fire Chief Mark Sealy announced Tuesday he’s retiring after 29 years of service.

Sealy started his career as a fire medic in 1991. He moved up the ladder over the years and was named chief in 2017.

In a statement to all MFRD personnel, Chief Sealy wrote, “Never forget what you represent when you come to work. You represent hope, an ideal that feels forgotten in our world. You exist to help those in need. Our crews, engines, stations, and uniforms represent that hope every moment they are seen. We symbolize the hope that someone will be there when someone is in need of help. We can’t take that responsibility too lightly, and we can never forget why we exist. We must live up to that expectation and retain the trust of those we serve . . . I fully trust that the City administration will select a Chief that will continue to strive to improve the Department. I ask that you continue to dedicate yourselves to the mission of MFRD and to each other.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.