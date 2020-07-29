Mislabeled sanitizer from Tennessee distillery on FDA warning list

National/World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Leiper’s Fork Distillery is saying a labeling error landed their hand sanitizer on a recall and warning list.

Like many distilleries, Leiper’s Fork switched to making sanitizing products when the pandemic hit Tennessee.

This week, the FDA expanded a methanol warning for 90 sanitizers, and Leiper’s Fork made the list – specifically their bulk five-gallon and 16-ounce bottles of disinfectant.

The local distillery put out a statement saying that during testing their products showed no detectable traces of methanol.

“Our product was mislabeled as potentially containing methanol,” the statement reads. “The product is perfectly safe for its intended use and the test results were provided to the FDA.”

