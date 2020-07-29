Skip to Content
Caught On Video: Driver shoots at SUV in road rage incident on highway

    Whittier, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to identify a driver who shot at a black SUV in an apparent road rage incident on the 605 Freeway in Whittier.

The incident happened at about 5:40 on May 3 on a stretch of the northbound 605 Freeway between Slauson Avenue and Washington Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A person behind the two vehicles captured video of the interaction. The video first showed the driver in a gray car throwing a cup at the black SUV, then trying to pepper spray him. The person recording the video then gasps as a pop is heard, and the gray car exits the freeway quickly.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a gray 2016-2019 Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Investigator Officer Leblanc at the CHP Santa Fe Springs office at (562) 868-0503.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

