Business is booming at video game repair shops in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — People being stuck at home has hurt most businesses in the valley, but not all.

Several video game repair shops in the Las Vegas Valley said they’re busier than they’ve ever been.

The owner of A Gamer’s Paradise just west of the Strip, near Chinatown, said they’re backlogged for repairing and restoring new and old video game consoles. They’re also selling out of accessories for the devices.

“People are staying at home, and people want things to do,” said Sean LaBrecque, owner of A Video Gamer’s Paradise. “And actually, a lot of people have been bringing out their oldest systems from the from the attic and the garage their old Nintendos and Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64s, and they all need controllers and power supplies and audio video cables.”

“Video games has been have been a way for people to connect and stay at home and really have a great time playing them,” LaBrecque said.

