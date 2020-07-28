Man arrested for causing tractor trailer rollover on I-84 in Farmington, troopers say

National/World

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) — State police arrested a man for causing a tractor trailer rollover on Interstate 84 in Farmington on Monday night.

Troopers said 33-year-old Darnell Porter of Ansonia was traveling on the eastbound side of the highway in the left lane just before 10 p.m.

They said for some reason Porter veered into the center lane and struck a tractor trailer, which caused the driver to lose control.

The tractor trailer veered into the right shoulder and rolled over.

The driver is suspected to have suffered serious injuries.

The right lane of the highway was closed as well as the exit 37 on-ramp.

Troopers said Porter fled the scene.

They found him on I-84 east by exit 41 and stopped his vehicle.

Porter was charged with evading responsibility, failure to maintain a proper lane, misuse of plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

