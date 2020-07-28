Husband arrested for shooting wife at apartment complex

National/World

Shreveport, LA (KTBS) — A Shreveport man was charged with attempted second-degree murder for shooting his wife three times in the head Monday morning at the Cedar Creek apartments in the southwest part of the city, police said in a news release.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Lonnie James, 57, was involved in a dispute with the victim then got a gun and shot her. In the probable cause statement, the victim’s children were in their homes when they heard gunshots. Police said the suspect’s son ran out of his room to find his father running from the home.

James surrendered at Caddo Correctional Center. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. His bond has not been set.

