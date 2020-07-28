Help a local WWII veteran celebrate his 102nd birthday by sending him a card
Click here for updates on this story
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Greater St. Louis Honor Flight wants to help a local World War II veteran celebrate his 102nd birthday with 102 birthday cards!
Marshall James Phillips was born on July 31, 1918 and fought as a member of the US Army in World War II from 1942 to 1945.
To help the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight achieve their goal, send a birthday card to:
Marshall Phillips
C/O Greater St. Louis Honor Flight
8050 Watson Road
Suite 240
St. Louis, Mo. 63119
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments