Police: Woman struck mom with baby bouncer, threatened to kill her with steak knife

    MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WPMT) — A 27-year-old Lancaster County woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, and other offenses after an alleged domestic incident earlier this month, according to Manor Township Police.

Rhiannon Enck-Polaski, of Millersville, is accused of striking her mother with a metal baby bouncer and threatening to kill her with a steak knife after a verbal dispute turned physical at a home on the 200 block of Walnut Hill Road on July 10, police say.

Enck-Polanski also allegedly threw a 5-month-old child onto a couch, slapped his leg, and held the steak knife to his neck while threatening to kill him, police allege.

She also damaged a television by striking it with the knife, cracking the screen, police say.

Enck-Polanski is charged with three counts of simple assault and terroristic threats in addition to the child endangerment charge. She was arraigned and released on $10,000 bail, according to police.

