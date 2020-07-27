4 missing kayakers found safe in Lake Michigan

National/World

CHICAGO (WGN) — Four young kayakers were rescued from Lake Michigan following an hours long search.

A 13-year-old boy and three others— all age 19– are in good condition and did not need medical assistance.

The four took two inflatable kayaks onto the lake at Sam Leone Beach in Rogers Park between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.

Their belongings were found on the beach in the 1200 block of West Touhy.

The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit, police and fire department divers, Coast Guard and a helicopter started searching for the missing teens around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire department suspended its efforts at midnight

The Coast Guard found the kayakers just before 1 a.m. Monday, seven-miles off shore.

Coast Guard brought them to Montrose Harbor where paramedics checked them out and reunited them with family.

The teens may have ended up so far from shore when tough weather moved in.

