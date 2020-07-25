16 arrested after protesters throw explosives and rocks at police in Seattle, authorities say

National/World

Seattle protesters threw large rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at officers Saturday, police said. Others set fire to a portable trailer and a construction site, police said in a series of tweets.

At least 16 people have been arrested on charges of assaulting officers, obstruction and failure to disperse, police said. Three officers have been injured, including one who was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive. Police described the protests as riots.

The other two officers were treated and have returned to duty, police said.

Seattle has been the scene of protests over police brutality and systemic racism, including in a six-block area controlled by protesters after police abandoned their precinct — the Capitol Hill Organized Protest or Capital Hill Autonomous Zone.

The zone known as the CHOP was started by demonstrators calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

Police cleared the zone on July 1. Three days later, a protester was killed during a demonstration.