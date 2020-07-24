Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Fair Food Drive-Thru

National/World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — If there was any doubt that people in Wisconsin were craving State Fair food, that was quickly erased Thursday.

The Wisconsin State Fair’s Fair Food Drive-Thru kicked off at 4 p.m. with a long line of cars waiting to get to vendors.

There are 11 vendors for opening week. Week one runs Thursday, July 23 and runs through Sunday, July 26. Week two goes from Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2. Week three is Thursday, August 6 to Sunday, August 9. Week 4 runs from Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 16.

“We know our loyal fair-goers absolutely love fair food so we were really hopeful they would come out and as you can see, they absolutely did,” said Jen Puente, Chief Marketing Officer for the Wisconsin State Fair.

There is a one-way route through the park with exits for each vendor.

“Kind of think of it like an expressway. People are kind of driving down a freeway, they see an exit they need to go off, they go, stop and get their fair food from that vendor, and then get right back in line again to widdle their way through the rest of the fair park,” said Puente.

