Meet the zookeepers behind the North Carolina Zoo for Zookeeper’s Appreciation Week

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 80 zookeepers take care of the thousands of animals that live at the North Carolina Zoo.

They work seven days a week to feed, clean and train all of those animals that range from the large elephants to the tiny tree frogs.

This Zookeeper’s Appreciation Week, Shannon Smith talked to one keeper who helps take care of the bears at the zoo for today’s Zoo Filez.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.