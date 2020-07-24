KC School Board delays school to Sept. 8

National/World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The school board for Kansas City Public Schools on Friday voted unanimously to delay the start of the school year to Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The vote comes the same week that Mayor Quinton Lucas and Health Director Rex Archer recommended all schools in Kansas City limits delay school until after Labor Day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supt. Mark Bedell took part in the school board meeting and noted that KCPS is planning on starting out its school year after Labor Day in virtual learning mode, only transitioning to in-person learning when it is safe.

Under the calendar change approved by the school board Friday, the last day of school would be June 10.

KCPS becomes the latest school district to delay classes until after Labor Day, joining such other local districts as Kansas City, KS, Blue Valley, Olathe, Shawnee Mission and others.

