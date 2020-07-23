Walmart’s NWA LPGA Tour event to be held without spectators in 2020

National/World

ROGERS, AR (KFSM) — Walmart’s LPGA tour event will go on without fans watching this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Event organizers for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G announced Thursday (July 23) that the event scheduled for August 24-30 will be contested without spectators.

All three rounds of official tournament play will be broadcast on the Golf Channel, beginning with tape-delayed coverage on Friday, Sugust 28 from 7:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m. and live coverage on both Saturday and Sunday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

“The health and safety of the NW Arkansas community has remained the top priority as we discussed plans for this year’s tournament. While we always love having fans in attendance, we felt it was the right decision to not have them join this year,” stated Donna Morris, Walmart Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. “We remain committed to enhancing the quality of life in our home region, through events such as the LPGA tournament. In partnership with Procter & Gamble, we are proud to announce the extension of our event sponsorship through 2021 and look forward to welcoming back our tournament fans next June to celebrate the NWAChampionship’s 15th anniversary.”

While spectators will not be able to attend this year’s tournament, individuals are encouraged to tune into the event’s television broadcast and social media channels for virtual fan engagement opportunities.

“We appreciate the support of our partners at Walmart and Procter & Gamble as we collaboratively navigate this unprecedented time,” said Mike Whan, LPGA Tour Commissioner. “The LPGA family always loves our week at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, and the amazing fans in Rogers make it such a special experience. While this year’s tournament will certainly be different, I cannot thank Walmart and Procter & Gamble enough for their unwavering commitment to our players, as evidenced by this year’s purse increase and by providing them a valuable opportunity to compete during this limited season. I hope all of our local fans will tune in to Golf Channel to watch their favorite players and we can’t wait until we can all be together again.”

The purse for the 2020 #NWAChampionship was increased to $2.3 million, up $300,000 from last year’s tournament, as part of Walmart and Procter and Gamble’s women’s empowerment initiatives.

“We are pleased to announce the extension of our tournament sponsorship through 2021,” stated Mindy Sherwood, President, Procter & Gamble Walmart Global Customer Team. “We look forward to continuing to partner with Walmart to utilize the #NWAChampionship as a platform to make a positive impact in the community and to empower women and girls of all ages.”

Local event officials also announce today that BITE NW Arkansas, the food festival scheduled for Fall 2020 in Downtown Rogers, has been postponed to 2021. Individuals that have already purchased tickets for this year’s LPGA tournament or food festival will receive a refund within seven business days. No action is needed from the current ticketholders to receive a refund.

Additional information regarding the 2020 #NWAChampionship as well as virtual fan engagement opportunities will be available online at NWAChampionship.com.

