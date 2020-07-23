Video shows nurse being attacked on train by man who witnesses say was ranting about pandemic

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Dramatic video showed a nurse being attacked recently on the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line by a man witnesses say was ranting about the pandemic.

Another rider recorded this cellphone video.

It starts with a man in a black shirt standing over the hospice nurse, and shouting at him about healthcare workers – blaming them and the nurse personally for the coronavirus pandemic.

Eventually, the nurse stands up to defend himself, and the two men struggle for several minutes.

The woman who recorded the video, Katrice Hardaway, said the nurse tried a number of times to get the man to leave him alone. She herself hit the panic button on the train.

Other passengers try coming between the two, but the man accused of assaulting the nurses did not like the fact that the nurse got the upper hand in the tussle.

And when the train arrived at a stop, the man refused to get off, so the nurse decided to get off at the 69th Street exit. Hardaway followed to make sure police got the video.

“Fighting through this pandemic for us, and he shouldn’t have to go through that on his way to work,” she told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry.

We are told the nurse is pressing charges, but the other man is still on the loose.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.