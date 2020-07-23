UNLV Medicine allows patients with COVID-19 to attend some in-person appointments

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — UNLV Medicine allows patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to attend some in-person medical appointments, officials confirmed to FOX5 on Wednesday.

A staff member who spoke to FOX5 said that they previously scheduled patients with COVID-19 for telehealth appointments only. The staff member, who requested anonymity in speaking to FOX5, said the organization’s scheduling department informed staff that they could now schedule people who have tested positive for COVID-19 for in-person medical appointments.

In a statement provided to FOX5, UNLV Medicine confirmed that they will see patients who have knowingly tested positive for COVID-19 if the patient is “not sick enough for the ER, but for whom it’s important to be seen by their doctor for appointments such as high risk pregnancies, etc.”

UNLV Medicine provided the below statement:

“We strongly advise patients who are COVID-19 positive to isolate themselves and manage their illness at home. If they need to speak to, or be seen by a doctor, we offer telehealth appointments.

Only if they are very sick do we recommend a patient go to the ER, as it is important during the pandemic not to overcrowd hospital emergency departments with those not requiring emergent care.

For patients not sick enough for the ER, but for whom it’s important to be seen by their doctor for appointments such as high risk pregnancies, etc, during those rare occasions we will see them, as it would be irresponsible for us as healthcare providers not to.

All our patients should feel confident that as frontline healthcare providers we have world- class safety protocols in place to protect all patients and employees during this pandemic. Those same protocols have been successfully used to keep our patients, doctors and medical assistants safe while conducting COVID-19 tests on more than 17,000 Nevadans since March 23rd.

UNLV Medicine”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.