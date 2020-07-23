University of Hawaii at Manoa announces COVID-19 protocols

National/World

Manoa, HI (KITV) — With classes set to begin in about one month at University of Hawaii at Manoa, the school disclosed how it would handle the situation if a student were to test positive for COVID-19.

Along with requiring masks and daily health check ins through an app, UH Manoa has adjusted more than 70% of its courses to comply with physical distancing requirements.

In spite of these measures, odds are a student will eventually test positive for the coronavirus, when that happens the university will isolate the person in an off campus location and pay for their expenses.

“The student would be provided of course with food but also with staff support. We will have individuals come to visit the student and deal with any concerns, anxieties that might come up during the period,” University of Hawaii Provost Michael Bruno said. “We don’t want to penalize someone financially or family financially because their student became ill during the course of a semester also yes we’re being generous but I have to say that we have received federal funding under the CARES Act.”

Bruno says the school has been talking to various hotels in Waikiki and should finalize an agreement sometime this week.

When KITV4 asked Bruno how many cases of COVID-19 would cause the university to go to just online classes.

Bruno responded while they have held discussions about that, a threshold has not been set because there are too many variables.

