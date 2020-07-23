Three teens accused of shooting multiple metro businesses and homes with BB gun, crashing out after police chase

National/World

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/KAUT) — Three metro teens were arrested after shooting multiple businesses and homes with a BB gun and then leading police on a chase through south Oklahoma City.

The intersection of Southeast 29th and Shields in Oklahoma City was shut down for hours after police say a white Honda, which they had been looking for all day, caused several cars to crash. Three innocent victims were injured.

“We didn’t know what the heck had happened,” Concina de Mino manager Tim Wagner said.

Lunchtime at Concia de Mino on SW 60th and Western was interrupted by gunfire at Wagner and his waitresses.

“They were all in a huff!” Wagner said.

Oklahoma City police say several calls came into 911 Wednesday afternoon describing a white car on a rampage.

“They were shooting out of the vehicle into business and houses,” Sgt. Jennifer Titus with OKC Police said.

“Well I heard a big thud sound!” Robert Lockett said.

The next target was Robert Lockett’s home at SW 62nd and Douglas. His SUV’s back windshield was struck and so was his neighbor’s Suburban.

More shattered windows were found around the corner at Muffler King Auto Shop.

“It seems to be a pellet or BB gun,” Titus said.

Detectives tell KFOR there could be more than 10 related crime scenes across the metro.

At the same time, a metro officer spotted a speeding white Honda, igniting a chase that ended when the car ran a red light straight into oncoming traffic.

The white Honda slammed into multiple cars, causing a multi-car wreck. Three teens were arrested, but one was rushed to the hospital first.

Three other innocent victims were loaded into an ambulance, including one woman whom police say is pregnant.

OKC police say the suspect’s vehicle was stolen and all three suspects are each expected to be charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

