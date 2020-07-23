Students place 2nd in the world for problem-solving competition

National/World

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WNEP) — A team of 4th and 5th graders from Curtin Intermediate School were honored for their achievements in the Odyssey of the Mind competition.

The students placed second in the world finals.

Odyssey of the Mind is an international creative problem-solving competition.

Students are given a problem at the beginning of the school year, and they have to solve the problem of using art and technology.

The first Odyssey of the Mind competition was held back in 1978.

