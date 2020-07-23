Local barbershop moves haircutting outside while competitor closes

National/World

SAN DIEGO, CA (KSWB) — One San Diego barbershop began cutting hair outside Tuesday, while another shop across the street has decided to close until it’s allowed to serve clients inside.

You can’t miss Cutt’n Edge barbershop now that it has set up tents and chairs on the sidewalk on El Cajon Boulevard in the College Area. Shop owner Tony Ganaway is pouncing on the chance keep his business open after the state and the city gave the green light for gyms, barbershops, hair salons and places of worship to offer services outdoors.

“The first shutdown was very stressful,” said Ganaway. “The second one it was make or break, because a lot of us out here already spent our loans and savings just to keep afloat.”

While Cutt’n Edge is happy to move outside, Marc Bennett, the owner of Pappy’s barbershop across the street, believes cutting outdoors is not as easy as it sounds.

“In San Diego, with the heat, you risk clients passing out or tripping over your cords. That’s a liability,” said Bennett.

He believes salons and barbershops are capable of operating safely indoors with the proper distancing and cleaning procedures.

“Whatever we have to do to make it safe we will do. I think everyone in the barber and cosmetology will do that, “ said Bennett.

Bennett said he has no plans to reopen his shop outside.

