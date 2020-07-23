Atlanta City Council President wants kids to stop selling water on streets

National/World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — At the intersection of 17th and Spring in Midtown Atlanta, you’ll find kids selling water to drivers on a hot summer day.

But lately many people have complained to city leaders about the kids being too aggressive and sometimes violent. Cell phone video seen online shows a kid throwing a water bottle at a car after the driver declined the offer.

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore said enough is enough now that police have responded to a string of violent incidents during the past six months. There have even been reports of kids assaulting drivers and even firing guns.

“I really think the activity just has to stop,” Moore said. “It’s bad for the kids as I don’t want the kids in harm’s way, and I don’t want the kids in a situation where they can harm someone else. So, it’s bad on both sides.”

Moore has asked the mayor to consider an executive order to stop the activity. She is also asking drivers to no longer purchase the water. Plus, Atlanta Police have started engaging with the kids to share other job opportunities available to them.

Community activist and former city council member Derrick Boazman opposes the idea of banning water sales. He said more than 90% of the kids are trying to help support their families.

“It’s not going to work because they’re going to get out there and do it anyway,” Boazman said. “You should be at their homes when they’re trying to struggle to put food on the table and then you might understand a little bit better why they’re out there in the first place.”

The Mayor’s office responded to this issue saying, “Several weeks ago, Mayor Bottoms issued an administrative order to convene an Advisory Council comprised of community members and partners to develop strategies to help promote youth entrepreneurship within the city of Atlanta,” Press Secretary Michael Smith said. “Governing and leadership is more than just voicing grievances. Real leadership is found in solution-based approaches.”

There is sure to be some recommendations to council when they return from recess on August 3.

