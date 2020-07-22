Skip to Content
Shreveport Mayor Perkins announces candidacy for US Senate

    SHREVEPORT, La (KTBS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins officially launched on Wednesday his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Louisiana. Perkins will be trying to unseat Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy in a last-minute entrance into the competition as the candidate signup period begins.

Perkins made the following statement announcing his campaign:

“I’m running for United States Senate because our country and state are at a crossroads. We face a virus that threatens our lives, our safety, and our economy, but Washington’s political games are only making us sick. Together, we can demand a government that serves all of our people, not just the wealthy and well-connected. It’s time to take a new road, and with faith and family, we can get there together.”

