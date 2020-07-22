Robin Williams’ daughter celebrated her late father’s 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

National/World

On what would’ve been Robin Williams’ 69th birthday, his daughter honored her comedian father by donating money to homeless shelters.

Zelda Williams donated $69.69 on Tuesday to several groups in San Francisco and Los Angeles, noting that her father had been a passionate supporter of organizations that help the homeless.

“Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today.”

Williams shared screenshots of donations she made to several organizations, and said that she has received “tons” of messages about homeless shelters receiving donations inspired by her tweet. She also donated to two organizations that support LGBTQ issues.

“I cannot express to you how deeply this would’ve touched Dad,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “He loved the homeless, spent much of his life trying to help them, to uplift them, to have them be treated with dignity instead of disdain. Thank you for doing so in his name. Thank you, for keeping his kindness alive.”

Williams died at his home in California on August 11, 2014. His dead was officially ruled a suicide. He was 63 years old.

His widow, Susan Williams, said in November 2015 that his autopsy revealed Williams had Lewy body dementia, a type of progressive dementia that can affect body movements but also causes cognitive problems like confusion, reduced attention span, and memory loss.