Local organization works to diversify police departments

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — “We’re taking a leap of faith by doing this,” said Saginaw Sheriff William Federspiel.

On July 22, three Great Lakes Bay Region law enforcement departments devoted time and resources to make their staff more diverse with the help of Bridge the Gap.

“We talked about bringing young individuals that are local, not only local, but also that have diversity, bringing young African American individuals to the police academy,” said Ayiteh Sowah from Bridge the Gap.

With the help of sponsorships from Bridge the Gap, three candidates will have their $7,000 police academy dues paid for, and during their full-time training, departments will pay their salaries.

“It’s about providing opportunities to well-qualified candidates,” said Federspiel. “That’s the bottom line.”

Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford and Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini echo the same message after having trouble finding local minority recruits, they couldn’t get on board fast enough.

“When Ayiteh approach me with Bridge the Gap, that was truly the easiest decision I had to make since I started my position here in Midland,” said Ford.

“I’m excited about it” said Cecchini. “When I was approached, I was very open to it and thought it was a great idea.”

Official say when communities are diverse, the law enforcement departments should reflect that.

They’re hoping this new initiative accomplishes that.

“I just think it’s really important for people to understand that they are more than willing to bring in this diversity amongst their departments,” said Sowah.

While race and community relations are under a watchful eye in the country right now, these departments are determined to expand their staff to better serve the public.

“It’s more important now than ever that we bring these individuals and we start diversifying our police agencies,” said Sowah.

