18 test positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee Tech’s football program

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nearly 20 people involved in the Tennessee Tech football program have tested positive for COVID-19.

As recommended by the NCAA, the university in Putnam County tested its football student-athletes and its ‘inner-bubble’ of the program when everyone returned to campus.

A 14-day quarantine period was then put in place before team activities started back up.

Out of 113 tests, 16 student-athletes and 2 people in the ‘inner-bubble’ tested positive for COVID-19. School officials say that these numbers were expected due to the statewide and national COVID-19 testing results.

The Tennessee Tech Director of Athletics, Mark Wilson, released the following statement on the program moving forward:

Tennessee Tech will be using guidelines from the State of Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC regarding student-athletes who are isolated due to a positive test or quarantined due to contact tracing. The guidelines state that individuals must be symptom free and have a normal temperature for the last 72 hours of the required isolation/quarantine period in order to be allowed to return to normal activity.

The university is planning on its football team activities to begin on July 28th.

