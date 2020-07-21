Sanctuary for older dogs raising money to install turf area

National/World

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KMBC) — Shep’s Place, a sanctuary for senior dogs, has started a fundraiser to build a new artificial turf area for its canine residents.

Lady, a 15-year-old terrier, has a hard time walking on uneven and hard surfaces.

“Four out of the five dogs we currently have have hip issues, leg issues. It’s very hard for them to walk,” said Russell Clothier, of Shep’s Place.

That’s just one of the reasons the senior dog sanctuary in Independence is hoping to add an artificial soft turf area for the dogs.

“Our play yards are not very comfortable, not very dry,” Clothier said.

In the 15 months the doors have been open, Shep’s Place has taken in more than 30 senior dogs, giving them a shelter for the end-of-life years. Clothier said a new turf play area could really help.

“It will drain the water away. It will drain the doggie waste away and it’ll be green all year long,” Clothier said.

The shelter’s goal is to raise around $15,000. To this point, it has raised about half of that. Clothier said a new turf area will be more than just a new playground for the dogs, it will also help them physically.

“To have something nice and soft and with good traction for them to walk on safely and comfortably,” Clothier said.

