Program to train water technicians now accepting students

HENRY CO., GA (WGCL) — Local water authorities are working to fill their employment gaps as baby boomers begin to retire.

According to a press release from the Henry County Water Authority, the water authority and Southern Crescent Technical College have teamed up to recruit and train future water technicians.

Southern Crescent Technical College is offering four courses totaling 12 credit hours at a cost of $100 per credit hour.

During the Fall Semester, which begins in August, and the Winter 2021 Semester, which begins in January, all four courses required for certification as a Water Quality Technician will be available at SCTC.

Officials noted, once students complete the four courses, the program then prepares them to take the state’s exam necessary to obtain a Water and Wastewater Treatment Operators Class III License.

“After passing the exam, students then need three months of work experience – a residency at a water or wastewater treatment facility such as those operated by the HCWA – in order to qualify for certification. After completion of the course work and on-the-job training, Southern Crescent Technical College students then will be able to apply for their Class III Operators License”, according to the press release.

According to a current opening with DeKalb County, a Department of Watershed plant operator 1 can expect to earn an annual salary between $43K and $66K.

