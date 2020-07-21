Off-duty St. Louis officer uninjured after shootout with teens in attempted carjacking

National/World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — An off-duty St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer exchanged gunfire with teens who tried to carjack him Monday night, police say.

The 45-year-old officer with 22 years of police service was working his second job at the Kutis Funeral Home at 2906 Gravois around 8 p.m.

He was wearing plain clothes, no uniform and was sitting in an unmarked vehicle when a teen approached him.

The boy, believed to be 15 or 16 years old, pointed a gun at him and demanded him to get out of his vehicle.

The officer complied and got out of the car and took cover behind the vehicle with his department-issued gun.

The teen and the officer exchanged gunfire and the teen ran away with two other boys, believed to be around the same age, police say.

The officer then called for back up. Officers responded and found two of the teens in the area still, but the boy who shot at the officer escaped from police. A gun was recovered by police.

The boys were taken into custody and sent to juvenile courts.

According to police, the officer was not injured in the incident, but his vehicle and another vehicle in the parking lot were damaged by gunfire.

This incident is under investigation, police say.

No other information was made available.

