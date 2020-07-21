Local vendors host surprise wedding for Sanford couple

National/World

Sanford, MI (WNEM) — 2020 was supposed to be a great year for Jessica Temple and Thomas Legleiter. The young couple planned a fall wedding until COVID-19 happened and jobs were lost.

Shortly after the shutdown, the dam broke and not only washed away their home but also their plans for having a wedding this year.

On Monday, July 20, a group of wedding vendors got together to surprise them with an all-expenses-paid day of their own.

“Basically put everything on hold wedding wise. And this is kind of a dream come true because obviously we love each other, and we want to be together,” Legleiter said.

“We’re supposed to get married in October at the end of the year and we had to push it off. And we didn’t know when we would be able to get married because all the stuff going on,” Temple said.

Almost a dozen vendors heard their story and decided to come to the couple’s rescue.

“We have put together an amazing wedding that will be available to them this year. That way it takes the stress out of it for them. Something that they are really looking forward to. Being able to expedite that for them is going to be really cool,” said Britney Mlostek, vendor.

“I’m from Sanford, so to see my entire hometown absolutely demolished; it is completely heartbreaking to know that they lost everything in the flood. We were flooded so, it just touches our hearts,” said Sara, vendor.

“A whole family disrupted by a pandemic and a natural disaster. And having to move your wedding, it has got to be unimaginable,” said Andrea Henning, vendor.

“Even my home was flooded. So, I kind of struck out twice here. And I know what it is like losing a lot of stuff, valuable items for my home and I still want to give back and help out,” said Casey Rusch, vendor.

The vendors participating gave the couple a few dates in November to choose from. Some of the days land on a Friday.

