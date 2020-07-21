Skip to Content
$1.4M of meth found in green onion shipment at border crossing

    OTAY MESA, CA (KSWB) — Border officers on Sunday seized more than $1 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a shipment of green onions at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Shortly after noon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a man hauling what was described as “mint leaves and other spices” in a tractor-trailer, the law enforcement agency said.

During an inspection, officers found 40 wrapped packages of a “crystal-like substance” among green onions and determined it was methamphetamine, CBP said. Officers estimated the load to be worth $1.4 million.

The agency turned the driver, a 31-year-old Mexican citizen, over to Homeland Security Investigations for processing.

CNN

