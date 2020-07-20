Skip to Content
‘Treemations’ now offered at Roseville Public Cemetery

    Roseville, CA (KPIX) — The city of Roseville is offering a new way for people to honor their loved ones – and they’re doing it one tree at a time.

The treemation program at the Roseville Public Cemetary uses biodegradable urns that are buried in the ground.

A tree is then planted over it, where it will grow and breathe new life at a spot for families to come to visit.

A spokesperson for the cemetery said they have a number of trees that have been approved by the program. They said the program could cost approximately $695.

Anyone who wishes to be buried at the cemetery must be a resident of Roseville or have immediate family members that are residents of Roseville.

The Roseville Public Cemetery is located at 421 Berry St. and the phone number is 916-783-3131.

